Air India San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical issues

In another setback for Tata Group's Air India, flight AI180 scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Mumbai on Friday, June 8, had to be cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue. This comes just days after an Air India flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Russia due to engine trouble.

The cancellation of flight AI180 left numerous passengers inconvenienced. However, the airline said that affected guests have been provided with two options: they can either choose an alternative flight or opt for a full refund for the cancelled flight.