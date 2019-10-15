Air India Saga: New Expression of Interest for divestment likely by November
Updated : October 15, 2019 08:48 AM IST
According to airline employees, the proposed EoI is slated for early next month in place of October-end, when it was initially planned to be issued.
Air India has a total debt of about Rs 58,000 crore.
The cumulative loss of the national carrier is to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore.
