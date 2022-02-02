Air India running cost now available for infra spending, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the Air India sale was a win-win deal for all stakeholders. He said aviation will see the rise of another player with considerable market share.

In an exclusive with Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Air India sale was a win-win deal for all stakeholders.

The minister said Air India was running a loss of Rs 20 crore a day -- that's Rs 7.5 thousand crore a year and said that over Rs 2.5 lakh crore had been infused just to keep the airline afloat.

"So, from the point of view of millions of taxpayers, I think this money can now be spent much more judiciously in infrastructure," Scindia said.

He said the government has stopped throwing good money after bad just to keep the airline afloat.

He said it was extremely important in a hugely growing market like India, which has close to about 144 million fliers per annum, that you see multiple players with a value proposition.

"The airline sector in India, a space that is extremely fragmented, will see the rise of another player with considerable market share, an industry which had a dominant market leader will now see a lot of competition," Scindia said. InterGlobe Aviation runs India's largest airline, IndiGo.

He said the Tatas had the marketing plan in place.

"I have seen and heard through multiple print and electronic media over the last couple of weeks that they (Tatas) have a financial plan in place, a strategic plan in place, a human resource element to their strategy, as well as a marketing element. I think all of that together is a clarion call for a new product to be out," he said.

Scindia said the sector already has five or six players and for the first time after almost about a decade, two new players will enter.

"One is a rebirth in the form of Jet and the second is an Akasa. I wish them all the very best. I am hopeful that by the upcoming second and third quarters, you will see both the entrance, unveiling their product and their value proposition in this market," he added.

Indicating there would be a huge upside in the aviation sector in days to come, Scindia said the government was working on the next tranche of airports under the public-private partnership.

He reiterated the Air India deal was a win-win transaction for the government because it gets reimbursed for the investments it has put into airports to date.

"For example, for the six airports that have been leased out in the past round we have received Rs 2,249 crore upfront, in addition to per pax royalty that will be paid for each airport going forward," he said.