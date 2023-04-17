Air India revamps compensation structure for pilots, cabin crew

The new structure includes a significant increase in salaries for more than 2,700 pilots and over 5,600 cabin crew members.

Air India on Monday, April 17, announced a revamp of its compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew as part of the airline's five-year transformation plan. The new structure includes a significant increase in salaries for more than 2,700 pilots and over 5,600 cabin crew members.

Under the new structure, the Guaranteed Flying Allowance for pilots will be doubled from 20 hours to 40 hours per month.

The new structure also includes the introduction of two additional levels/designations in the pilot category: Junior First Officer and Senior Commander.

The contracts of nearly 800 FTC pilots will be extended until they reach the age of 58. Moreover, the cabin crew will be redesignated into four segments: Trainee Cabin Crew, Cabin Crew, Cabin Senior, and Cabin Executive.

The airline has also increased the stipends for trainee pilots and cabin crew, with Trainee Pilots receiving Rs. 50,000 per month, and Junior First Officers receiving Rs. 2,35,000 per month.

Furthermore, the stipends for higher-ranking positions have also been raised, with First Officers receiving Rs. 3,45,000 per month, Captains receiving Rs. 4,75,000 per month, and Senior Commanders receiving a monthly stipend of Rs. 8,50,000.

Additionally, the domestic layover allowance and the allowance for check crew will be doubled. Air India has also introduced additional allowances for cabin supervisors and their grooming.

According to sources, the new compensation structure also includes an additional reward to recognise the long service of tenured staff.

The airline has also placed orders for 470 planes with Boeing and Airbus and announced plans to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots this year.