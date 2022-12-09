“Some of the flights have faced operational issues but these are sporadic & the same has been addressed promptly. However, rumours regarding cabin crew shortage are completely baseless,” a spokesperson from Air India said.

Amid reports that Air India is grappling with a workforce shortage, the Tata Sons-owned airline on Friday said that some of flights have faced operational and crew entry passes issues, however, rumours regarding workforce shortage are baseless.

The airlines said that there is no shortage of cabin crew; instead, it has been hiring proactively to cater the expanding traffic.

“Some of the flights have faced operational issues but these are sporadic & the same has been addressed promptly. However, rumours regarding cabin crew shortage are completely baseless,” an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

"On the contrary, Air India has been hiring proactively in the last few months in order to cater to the growing traffic on domestic and international routes. Nonetheless, we regret the inconvenience that the delay may have caused to our valuable passengers," the spokesperson added.

The airlines also said that it regrets that some of the North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of Airport Entry Passes to cabin crew.

"Air India is working closely with relevant authorities to expedite the issuance of remaining passes. We regret the inconvenience that this has caused to our passengers," the spokesperson further said.

Earlier in August, there were reports about flight delays in North America due to poor interior of the carrier's aircraft. The airline has been facing a severe crunch in trained and experienced pilots to cater to its expansion drive. People in the know also said that Air India needs around 200 senior pilots to operate the 20 new weekly flights it has announced for Birmingham, London and San Francisco.

However, the airline on Monday announced that it is leasing six wide-body Boeing B777 aircraft to expand its existing fleet, which will be in addition to the leasing of 30 planes announced earlier this year.

Air India said it will lease six B777-300 ER aircraft to further augment its existing fleet.

These aircraft are expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023, it added. Air India’s B777-300 ER will have four class configuration — first, business, premium economy and Economy — and will be deployed to connect metro cities of the country with more international destinations, the airline said.

In addition to leasing of aircraft, Air India has also brought back into operations 19 planes, which were grounded for a long time while nine more such planes are expected to join the fleet, it stated.

As part of the expansion, Air India is enhancing the frequency of flights between key cities on the domestic routes, besides announcing expansion of international flight services.

