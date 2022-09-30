    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Air India reduces concession on airfare for students and senior citizens to 25%

    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Air India's revised concession on basic fares has come into effect from September 29.

    In a bid to rationalise fares, Tata Group-led airline Air India has cut down concessions for students and senior citizens from 50 percent to 25 percent in economy class on its flights.

    The revised discount on basic fares comes into effect from September 29, reports said.

     "Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend," Air India said in a statement.

    As compared to other private airlines, Air India's discount on base fares for both students and senior citizens will be nearly double even after the adjustment, an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying.

    At present, the carrier provides concessions to armed forces personnel, recipients of Gallantry Awards, Arjuna Awardees, recipients of President's police medal, blind people, cancer patients and those with locomotor disability.

    Air India offers concessionary fares on the base fare of only certain categories of its economy class tickets when they are purchased from the airline’s ticketing offices, call centre or the website. The option to choose a concessionary fare on the airline's website is offered at stage one of ticket booking.

    The circular issued by the airline said these discounted fares can be availed when the ticket is bought at least three days before departure of the flight. The concessions will also depend on the availability of seats and passengers will have to show their original documents to avail the discounts.

    The cut on the concessions comes days after reports on the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd holding talks to merge the Air India and Vistara Airlines businesses.

    First Published:  IST
    Air India Singapore Airlines Tata Group tata group airlines Vistara Airlines

