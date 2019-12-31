#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down 100 points, Nifty around 12,230
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases
Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Rupee opens higher at 71.26 per dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

Air India privatisation: Govt to invite expression of interest 'in next few weeks', says Hardeep Singh Puri

Updated : December 31, 2019 05:22 PM IST

The debt of the national carrier is unsustainable and it is making losses of up to Rs 26 crore every day so while it remains an asset, the problem is largely about the business model and hence, privatisation is the way forward, Puri added.
So far, IndiGo has repeatedly indicated that it remains interested in Air India, but only in its international business.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019-20 speech in July had said that the government will look at further liberalising FDI norms in aviation.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 1.15 crore FASTags already issued, says NHAI

Over 1.15 crore FASTags already issued, says NHAI

Expect gold to test $1,600 level in 2020, says commodities market expert Kunal Shah

Expect gold to test $1,600 level in 2020, says commodities market expert Kunal Shah

WhatsApp will stop working in these smartphones from January 1

WhatsApp will stop working in these smartphones from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV