Air India privatisation: Govt to invite expression of interest 'in next few weeks', says Hardeep Singh Puri
Updated : December 31, 2019 05:22 PM IST
The debt of the national carrier is unsustainable and it is making losses of up to Rs 26 crore every day so while it remains an asset, the problem is largely about the business model and hence, privatisation is the way forward, Puri added.
So far, IndiGo has repeatedly indicated that it remains interested in Air India, but only in its international business.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019-20 speech in July had said that the government will look at further liberalising FDI norms in aviation.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more