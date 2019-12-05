Aviation
Air India posts highest net loss of Rs 8,556 crore in FY19
Updated : December 05, 2019 07:28 PM IST
In view of the strained balance sheet of the carrier, the government had approved a Rs 30,000-crore turnaround plan in 2012 for the revival of the carrier.
The minister told the Lower House that the airline has received an equity infusion of Rs 30,520.21 crore till date from 2011-12 which includes financial support and cash support.
