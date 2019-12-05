Air India posts highest net loss of Rs 8,556 crore in FY19

The national carrier has posted a record net loss of Rs 8,556.35 crore in 2018-19 (April-March) as per provisional figures, government data showed. This is the largest net loss posted by the carrier since the merger of Indian Airlines and Air India.

The information was provided by the minister of state (Independent Charge) in the civil aviation ministry Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Also read: Air India land monetisation may generate around Rs 8,000-9,000 crore over 3-4 years

The airline had posted a net loss after tax of Rs 5,348.18 crore in FY18, Rs 6452.89 crore in FY17, Rs 3836.78 crore in FY16, Rs 5859.91 crore in FY15, Rs 6279.60 crore in FY14, Rs 5490.16 crore in FY13, Rs 7559.74 crore in FY12, Rs 6865.17 crore in FY11, Rs 5552.44 crore in FY10, Rs 5548.26 crore in FY09 and Rs 2226.16 crore in FY08.

In view of the strained balance sheet of the carrier, the government had approved a Rs 30,000-crore turnaround plan in 2012 for the revival of the carrier. Today, the minister told the Lower House that the airline has received an equity infusion of Rs 30,520.21 crore till date from 2011-12 which includes financial support and cash support.

Also read: Air India shutdown to have serious impact on economy, says CAPA