Air India plans major expansion with threefold increase in aircraft fleet, says CEO

Air India plans to triple its current fleet of 113 aircraft in a few years as it inducts new aircraft and refurbishes older planes as part of a bigger overhaul, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday.
Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Tuesday announced that the airline is undergoing a significant overhaul, which includes the induction of new aircraft and refurbishment of older planes. As part of this effort, the airline intends to triple its existing fleet of 113 aircraft within the next few years.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The airline owned by the Tata Group, has announced plans to acquire an unprecedented 470 aircraft to bolster its fleet. To fund the $70 billion order, Air India intends to use internal cash, equity, and sale-and-leaseback arrangements.
Additionally, Air India plans to purchase 220 aircraft from Boeing and 250 from Airbus as part of its efforts to rebuild its fleet. The airline, which was once regarded as a world-class service in India, suffered from financial difficulties, an ageing fleet, and subpar service in the mid-2000s, causing damage to its reputation.
During a press conference, Campbell Wilson also disclosed that Air India is currently negotiating with other airlines belonging to the Star Alliance group of carriers to improve collaboration.
The airline has allocated $400 million towards the renovation and enhancement of its planes, with a particular focus on long-haul routes, as it strives to compete with larger competitors such as Emirates.
Also read: Air India CEO says merger with Vistara under process, flying AI will be a different experience from next year
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!