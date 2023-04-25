The pilots have alleged that they feel that their voices are not being heard and requested Ratan Tata's help in finding a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved.

Disgruntled Air India pilots have reached out to Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, seeking his help and intervention in addressing their grievances. Over 1,500 pilots have written to the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, which owns Air India, alleging that they are not being treated with respect and dignity by the HR department.

"We take great pride in our work and the role that we play in representing the Tata group and our country on the global stage. However, we are currently facing a difficult situation with the current HR department." the pilots said.

The petition follows repeated appeals by the pilots' unions urging Air India management to not coerce the pilots to accept its revised terms & conditions. The pilots have alleged that they feel that their voices are not being heard and requested Ratan Tata's help in finding a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved.

"We understand that the challenges facing Air India are complex, and we are committed to working with the company to find solutions that will benefit all stakeholders. However, we feel that our concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team," the pilots said.

Air India in a townhall meeting with employees on April 24 defended the new employee contract saying it is 'within the framework of law.'

"Any change that has been introduced in the contract is done in the boundaries of law. Anyone telling you otherwise that the contract doesn’t abide by the law is factually incorrect and is misleading," the HR Chief said in the townhall.

However, in a separate letter, the pilots' unions had warned they will go to 'any extent' if any member pilot is terminated for not signing the revised conditions.

Sensing that the management is in no mood to withdraw or amend the revised T&C, the pilots urged Ratan Tata to intervene and find a fair and suitable resolution.

"As the Chairman Emeritus of Air India, we believe that your benevolent leadership can help us to find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved." the pilots said in the petition.

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two unions - Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG).

Immediately after Air India circulated the revamped salary structure and service conditions, the two unions urged their members not to sign on the document, saying that the terms and conditions were being imposed on them.

The main point of contention for the employees was the promotion of captains with more than four years of experience in management. The two unions termed the airline management's move to promote senior pilots with over 4 years of experience to the management cadre as the one aimed at killing the unions at the airline. The pilots' union has alleged that the HR department has little regard for the decades of experience logged by its employees.

The pilots' opposition comes at a time when Air India has embarked upon a transformation journey to become a world-class airline.

CNBC TV18 had earlier reported on Air India's crucial workforce crunch amid its expansion. The airline had also reduced flights to US and Gulf destinations owing to pilot & crew shortage.