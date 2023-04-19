Air India pilots' unions warn of unrest if forced to sign revised salary terms

The so-called rationalization of allowances is not in line with any industry practices as projected, the pilots said in a statement to the Chief Human Resources Officer of Air India.

The pilots’ union of Air India have opposed the revised salary hike offered to pilots by the airline, claiming the terms and conditions are unfair and warned of unrest if they are forced to sign the new terms of compensation.

On April 17, Air India revamped the salary structure for its pilots and cabin crew but it hasn't gone down well with the pilots. The unions have written a sharply worded letter to the Chief Human Resources Officer of Air India.

"These terms and conditions are not acceptable to us, and we will contest this travesty using any and all avenues available to us. Our member pilots will not sign this unilateral revised terms of employment and compensation. Any coercive steps or victimisation by the company against our member pilots to sign these draconian terms and compensation will lead to industrial unrest," the letter warned.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association and the Indian Pilots Guild, the two pilots' unions of Air India, have asked members not to accept or sign the revised terms and conditions. The ICPA and IPG say pilots are anguished about the 'unfair' terms and conditions being imposed on them.

The letter called the virtual townhall conducted prior to the announcement of the revamped compensation structure 'a sham full of one-way communication.'

"This letter seeks to supersede all offer/appointment letters and even understandings, whether oral or written," the pilots unions' letter states.

An Air India spokesperson said that the new compensation structure is expected to bring parity between different groups and encourage productivity.

“The new compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew is our endeavour to bring in parity among different groups, encourage productivity and boost emoluments drawn by them. The managerial and supervisory role played by the experienced pilots is also being recognised in the form of designating them as Senior Commander as also offering them a special monthly allowance," the spokesperson said.

"The contracts reflecting these enhancements were individually sent to the pilots and cabin crew for necessary paper work. A large number of pilots and cabin crew have already accepted the new contracts, and the salary improvements and advancement opportunities they enable. The airline will continue to engage with the remainder of its staff through this process as currently there is no recognised union in Air India,” the spokesperson said.

Why pilots are unhappy

According to the pilots, the revised terms and conditions are labour-hostile, illegal and unethical.

The airline announced a revised salary structure for different position of pilots but that is subjected to 70 hours of flying. The guaranteed allowance is only for 40 hours per month.

One of the major asks has been to increase the Guaranteed Flying Allowance to 70 hours per month which the pilots say is as per industry standards.

“The term cost to the company for an assumed flying of 70 hours is deliberately misleading and creates an impression of a generous compensation and accompanying benefits package. The actual guaranteed money being offered is only for 40 hours. Effectively, any time a pilot is on leave or is unavailable due to recurrent training requirements or document/licence renewals, not to mention any sick leave, there is an automatic pay cut involved. The so-called rationalization of allowances is not in allo line with any industry practices as projected by HR," the letter states.

The letter also accuses the airline of absolving itself from the responsibility of providing pilots with a stable roster around which they can plan their lives.

“We are already under a lot of stress due to decades of mismanaged scheduling with an unstable roster, pilots are now expected to be on call 24x7, effectively on a perpetual standby,” the letter states.