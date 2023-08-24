Air India pilots' union raises fatigue concerns, seeks reduced gaps between flights

Air India's pilots union Indian Pilots Guild has written to the airline's head of safety, Henry Donohoe, flagging the increasing fatigue dealt with by pilots due to the rosters generated by the fully automated rostering system Jeppesen.

The pilots' body claims that rosters designed for the Airbus 320 make pilots wait for extended hours at the airport between flights amid a lack of proper facilities for rest in the inter magnum.

The letter emphasises that for a pilot to perform optimally during flight requires adequate rest, effective fatigue management, and overall physical well-being.

"Extended waiting periods, occurring before active flight duties, run counter to enhancing crew readiness and, in fact, contribute to the accumulation of fatigue over time," it said.

The Guild's letter comes days after an IndiGo pilot collapsed at the boarding gate while he was headed to operate a Nagpur-Pune flight. This incident once again brought to light the issue of pilot fatigue despite Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules in place, raising questions about the effectiveness of these regulations.

In its letter, the IPG said the current practice of scheduling extended waiting periods within Flight Duty Periods undermine the very essence of these regulations, jeopardising crew alertness and performance.

"It is observed that the relentless pursuit of operational efficiency and economic gains has led to an unintended overshadowing of the primary intent behind FDTL regulations, which are implemented to mitigate the risks associated with fatigue-induced errors and to uphold an unwavering standard of flight safety," it said.

The pilots' body has urged Air India's Safety head to eliminate the gaps within duty schedules, rostering pilots & crews' flight time as closely as possible with the flight duty period.