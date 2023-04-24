Air India pilot unions say will go to any extent to protect their members

Soon after Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew members, the two unions urged their members not to sign on the document, saying that the terms and conditions were being imposed on them.

The two pilot unions of Air India have warned that they would go to any extent to protect their members if they are terminated by the airline for not signing revised terms and conditions.

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two unions - Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG).

"It has been resolved by the IPG and ICPA that if any member/s of our union/s is/are terminated by the management for not signing the revised terms and conditions, the ICPA and IPG have pledged in unison to go to any extent to protect member/s till they are reinstated," a joint ICPA-IPG resolution stated.

Sources in Tata group-owned Air India told CNBC TV18 that the airline's flying allowance rates are one of the highest in the Indian industry, with even higher amounts beyond 40 hours.

"There used to be a difference in flying rates in the same pilot rank which has been done away with to promote fairness. We have introduced additional compensation during training of command upgrade & conversion training which wasn’t the case earlier," the source said.

Guaranteed flying allowance has moved upwards from existing 20 hours to fixed 40 hours. At 70 hours of flying, income across the board has been increased, they said, adding that any rostering will always be prepared in view of FDTL as mandated by DGCA.

The airline said till the time new staff travel and leave policy is not communicated, existing policy is applicable, and changes will be communicated proactively.

Among other requirements it has sought are that crew always have to undergo company medical tests apart from the DGCA medical norms to ensure their fitness for flying. There is no change in medical requirements as Air India reserves the right to ascertain crew fitness for flying keeping in mind the health of the individual and flight safety in line with DGCA.

A query sent to Air India did not elicit a response.

Immediately after Air India circulated the revamped salary structure and service conditions, the two unions urged their members not to sign on the document, saying that the terms and conditions were being imposed on them.

Besides, the two unions also termed the airline management's move to promote senior pilots with over 4 years of experience to the management cadre as the one aimed at killing the unions at the airline.

(With agencies inputs)