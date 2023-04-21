Air India pilot lets in female friend inside cockpit; DGCA conducts probe after cabin crew complaint

The matter came into light after a crew member of the flight lodged a complaint against the pilot-in-command of the said flight after he was seen entertaining a lady friend in the cockpit of the flight and even asked the crew to serve food and drinks in the cockpit.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said it is conducting a probe into a matter where a pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, entertained a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27 thus violating DGCA safety norms.

The matter came into light after a crew member of the flight lodged a complaint against the pilot-in-command of the said flight after he was seen entertaining a lady friend in the cockpit of the flight and even asked the crew to serve food and drinks in the cockpit. The crew refused to do so.

According to the complainant, the captain asked the crew to get his woman friend to the cockpit.

According to DGCA’s Civil Aviation Regulation (CAR) , “An employee of the aircraft operator, who has the permission of the pilot-in-command can only be allowed in the cockpit provided they have done the mandatory Breath Analyser tests.”