'Last to be considered for COVID vaccination', says Air India pilot body; seeks restoration of pay

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Air India's pilot body ICPA has sought the restoration of their pre-COVID monthly pay.

The body also claimed that they have not been given priority for vaccinations despite having been at the frontline from Day 1 of the pandemic.

In yet another letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), said that while Pilots have been bringing stranded Indians home under Vande Bharat Mission, they themselves are struggling to find oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

Stating that the pilots have not even been categorised as frontline workers, the ICPA said: "Ironically, we were the first to get a pay cut but are the last to be considered for vaccination."

"The number of passengers and crew testing positive for COVID-19 has increased fourfold, and consequently, the rate of infections has shot up drastically for the Air India pilots and also for our family members. "It was already an uphill task to arrange timely medical support like hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for our increasing numbers and now, the situation is becoming chaotic," it said.

ICPA said its members continue to be "punished with the harshest and longest-standing pay cuts in the domestic market".

“The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the country without mercy. "We have painstakingly apprised you of our plight under the vicious and illegal pay cut instituted by the Air India management (more than a year old now) through numerous representations and meetings,” it said.

In the letter, the pilots also voiced their concern over the increasing frequency of the Vande Bharat Mission flights, which has, in turn, increased their workload and the consequent risk of getting "infected/disabled". "If we cannot get the support from management and the ministry that we deserve, the least that can be done is to restore our rightful wages so that if the worst comes to pass, we can provide for our family's immediate medical needs and future well-being," the ICPA said.