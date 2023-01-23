Air India 'pee' incident update: Calling the action against the pilot in command an “unusually harsh punishment", the cabin crew body termed the findings of an internal committee "incredulous" and "flawed".

In connection with the ‘peeing’ case, the All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) has now demanded that the grounded Air India crew be put back on flights. Calling the action against the pilot in command an “unusually harsh punishment", the cabin crew body termed the findings of an internal committee "incredulous" and "flawed".

It said, "There is no seat 9B on the Air India 777-300 ER and our (15) Crew & (4) Pilots did not personally appear before the ICC committee to depose before them either."

This statement by the AICCA contradicted the internal committee’s finding that reportedly said accused Shankar Mishra stood at 9B and urinated on the complainant seated on 9A.

"That report, which has been submitted to DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)), also respectfully, seems based on wrong facts and incorrect assumptions and hence a nullity," the AICCA said.

The cabin crew body further noted that the crew "filed detailed reports on the incident on landing, to those concerned and acted on instructions". Denying any negligence on part of the crew, it said, "The AICCA places on record that all the Crew and Pilots acted judiciously, within the law and in the best

interests of the Safety, Security and well-being of all the passengers and Crew on the flight."

Earlier, the woman passenger, who had reported the incident, had alleged that the "crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation".

"We demand that our derostered Crew are now rostered back on flights, now that the orders are out," the letter by the AICCA read.

The letter further read: "The AICCA is constrained to state that Cabin Crew did NOT depose before the NCW Committee and we regret the inference that Cabin Crew were allegedly found wanting when the facts are completely the opposite."

DGCA's action in past few days

The watchdog also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties. This was for the first time that the DGCA penalised an airline for unruly passenger behaviour onboard a flight.

The watchdog had issued show cause notices to Air India's Accountable Manager, Director of in-flight services, and all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

