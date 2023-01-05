Air India passenger recounts appalling international flight ordeal when drunk co-passenger urinated

On November 26, an inebriated passenger on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi allegedly unzipped and urinated on a fellow passenger. The distressed woman said that Air India didn't do anything to assist her, which prompted her to send a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrashekaharan to share her terrible experience.

On November 26, an inebriated passenger, Shankar Mishra, on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi allegedly opened his zipper and relieved himself on a fellow passenger. The distressed woman said that Air India didn't do anything to assist her, which prompted her to send a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrashekaharan to share her terrible experience.

"I would like to submit a complaint about my appalling experience travelling with on Air India Business Class Flight Al102, Seat 9A, from JFK to New Delhi on 26 November 2022," she said.

She recounts that during the flight, a man in business class seated in 8A approached her seat while extremely drunk shortly after lunch was served and the lights were turned off.

"He unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat, at which point he staggered back to his seat. I immediately got up to notify the stewardess of what had happened," her letter read.

Clothes, shoes and bag soaked in urine

Her shoes, backpack, and clothing were all soaked with urine, the woman relates. "The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency. The flight staff refused to touch them, sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks."

She claimed that after asking the staff for a different seat, she was informed that none were available. However, a fellow business class passenger who had seen her predicament spoke up and mentioned that there were seats available in first class.

"The flight crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class. After I had been standing for 20 minutes, one of the senior flight staff offered me the small crew seat used by the airline staff, where I sat for about 2 hours," she continued.

She was then asked to take the initial soiled seat again, where she refused to sit since the area was still wet and smelled like urine despite the staff's efforts to cover the seat with linens. According to the letter, she was then given the steward seat for the remainder of the trip.

Forced to sit across from the offender

She expressed her distress while expressing her shock that a member of the aircraft crew had come and informed her that the offender wanted to apologise. She made it clear that all she wanted was for him to be arrested as soon as they touch down, without her having to speak to him or even see his face.

But against her will, the staff forced them to sit across from one another in the crew seats and brought the offender before her.

"I was stunned when he started crying and profusely apologising to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident. In my already distraught state, I was further disoriented by being made to confront and negotiate with the perpetrator of the horrific incident in close quarters," she recalled.

"I told him that his actions were inexcusable, but in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him."

Additionally, the airline staff refused the woman's request for reimbursement from Air India for the cost of her shoes and clothing, claiming that they had no involvement in the matter and that the guy in issue should cover the costs. The airlines got her contact information, which they then gave to the offender.

The woman also recounted that the Air India flight crew had informed her that she would be escorted out of the airport in comfort and given a wheelchair to use while transporting to the baggage carousel. But after landing, she was loaded onto a wheelchair and transported to the terminal, where she was unloaded and told to wait for the next wheelchair. "The ground staff never came to assist me and take down my complaint. I waited for 30 minutes," she said.

"I was so exhausted and shaken that I simply got up and walked to the immigration and collected my baggage. I met the flight staff again near the exit as I was taking my luggage on a trolley. When I told the flight staff that no one had assisted me on the ground, they called for a wheelchair to wheel me to the entrance, which was barely a few feet away by this time," she continued.

According to the woman, the Air India staff were not just utterly unprofessional, but there were also a number of failures that were noteworthy. "First, the crew did not show good judgment about how much alcohol to serve a passenger. Second, the crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation and I had to advocate for myself throughout, waiting for long periods of time to get a response," she said.

"My son-in-law sent a complaint to Air India on 27 November, and they agreed to reimburse the ticket - to date, they have issued only a partial refund. However, this is hardly sufficient compensation for my traumatic experience," she informed.