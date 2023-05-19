Air India passenger on US-Mumbai flight abuses crew, tries to strangle wife after panic attack: Report

As per the report, the violent episode lasted so long that the second batch of crew members, who were yet to come on duty, also stepped in to try and calm him down.

A senior citizen travelling in the business class of an Air India flight from Newark, United States, to Mumbai suffered a panic attack on Wednesday causing trouble to the crew and fellow passengers. During the anxiety attack, which lasted for about seven hours, the passenger abused the crew, screamed, attacked his wife and demanded the flight doors be opened. Eventually, he was sedated with the help of doctors.

The business class passenger, as described by an eyewitness, was about 6 feet tall and in his 70s, the Times of India reported.

Passengers stated that the man abused the crew for several hours and screamed for the aircraft door to be opened so he could disembark.