Air India passenger booked for smoking on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts for jail

On March 10, Dwivedi was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code after he was allegedly caught smoking in the lavatory of Air India's London-Mumbai flight.

A man booked for smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a Mumbai court after his refusal to pay Rs 25,000 for bail and stating that he is ready to go to jail instead.

The accused, Ratnakar Dwivedi, also cited an online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was Rs 250. Following this, the Andheri metropolitan magistrate sent him to jail.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused also caused a disturbance on the aircraft and endangered the lives of passengers on board.

-With inputs from PTI