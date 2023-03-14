Air India passenger booked for smoking on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts for jail

On March 10, Dwivedi was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code after he was allegedly caught smoking in the lavatory of Air India's London-Mumbai flight.
A man booked for smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a Mumbai court after his refusal to pay Rs 25,000 for bail and stating that he is ready to go to jail instead.
Recommended ArticlesView All
US, UK to boost military funding in response to China’s defence budget hike
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Life that Matters: Same sex parenting — a challenge that haunts the new age
Mar 14, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
India's retail inflation is cooling but may still lead to rate hikes as it's above RBI's upper tolerance level
Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mumbai-based startup wins Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize for biodegradable packaging solution
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The accused, Ratnakar Dwivedi, also cited an online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was Rs 250. Following this, the Andheri metropolitan magistrate sent him to jail.
On March 10, Dwivedi was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code after he was allegedly caught smoking in the lavatory of Air India's London-Mumbai flight.
According to Mumbai Police, the accused also caused a disturbance on the aircraft and endangered the lives of passengers on board.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Mar 14, 2023 12:44 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!