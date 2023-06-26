Air India passenger arrested for defecating, urinating on Mumbai-Delhi flight

According to the flight captain's complaint filed at the IGI Airport police station, the incident took place on Air India's Flight AIC 866 during its journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

A passenger on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after committing a shocking act of defecation and urination onboard the aircraft. The incident occurred on June 24 and has left authorities and fellow passengers stunned, news agency ANI reported on Monday, June 26.

According to the flight captain's complaint filed at the IGI Airport police station, the incident took place on Air India's Flight AIC 866 during its journey from Mumbai to Delhi. The accused passenger, seated at 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat on seats 9D, 9E, and 9F.

The cabin crew quickly noticed the misconduct and issued a verbal warning to the passenger through the cabin supervisor. The flight captain was informed, and the airline management was immediately notified, requesting airport security to escort the passenger upon arrival.

Fellow passengers were understandably angry and upset by the passenger's actions. As the flight landed at Delhi airport, the head of Air India's security department assisted in handling the situation and accompanied the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa .