Air India passenger arrested for defecating, urinating on Mumbai-Delhi flight

According to the flight captain's complaint filed at the IGI Airport police station, the incident took place on Air India's Flight AIC 866 during its journey from Mumbai to Delhi.
A passenger on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after committing a shocking act of defecation and urination onboard the aircraft. The incident occurred on June 24 and has left authorities and fellow passengers stunned, news agency ANI reported on Monday, June 26.
According to the flight captain's complaint filed at the IGI Airport police station, the incident took place on Air India's Flight AIC 866 during its journey from Mumbai to Delhi. The accused passenger, seated at 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat on seats 9D, 9E, and 9F.
The cabin crew quickly noticed the misconduct and issued a verbal warning to the passenger through the cabin supervisor. The flight captain was informed, and the airline management was immediately notified, requesting airport security to escort the passenger upon arrival.
Fellow passengers were understandably angry and upset by the passenger's actions. As the flight landed at Delhi airport, the head of Air India's security department assisted in handling the situation and accompanied the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.
The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa.
Speaking to ANI, a senior official of Delhi Police said, "On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case -- u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Drug Day | The fight against drugs — here's why it needs a multi-pronged effort
Jun 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study
Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read