homeaviation NewsAir India partner Singapore Airlines posts highest ever quarterly operating profit of $755 million

Air India partner Singapore Airlines posts highest-ever quarterly operating profit of $755 million

1 Min(s) Read

By Daanish Anand   | Sangam Singh  Feb 22, 2023 6:56:22 AM IST (Updated)

Singapore Airlines carried 18.8 million passengers, up ninefold year-on-year (YoY) leading to a record 87.4 percent passenger load factor.

Tata's Air India partner Singapore Airlines posts the highest-ever quarterly operating profit of $755 million in the quarter ending December 2022.

Strong momentum in forward passenger sales is said to be the main reason behind this result. The airline carried 18.8 million passengers, up ninefold year-on-year (YoY) leading to a record 87.4 percent passenger load factor.
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 6:53 AM IST
