Air India Paris-bound flight experience mid air scare after flap malfunction

Air India Paris-bound flight experience mid air scare after flap malfunction

Air India Paris-bound flight experience mid air scare after flap malfunction
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 4, 2023 3:30:22 PM IST (Published)

The aircraft, which made a safe landing at 14:25, had 210 passengers on board, according to the reports. The flight had departed at 1:28 PM.

An Air India Paris bounnd flight made an emergency landing at New Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after it experienced a midair fright when the plane discovered a flap malfunction on Wednesday, January 4. According to sources, the flight AI-143 declared a complete emergency at 2:03 PM.

The aircraft, which made a safe landing at 14:25, had 210 passengers on board, according to the reports. The flight had departed at 1:28 PM.
“Based on the request of the airline, a full emergency was declared at 2:03pm, with the air traffic control (ATC0) allowing the flight to return and land at the airport. It landed safely at 2:25 pm,” an airport official said.
Emergency services, such as firefighting and medical workers, were on the site as soon as the plane touched down at the airport. There are no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members. “The passengers were deboarded safely from the flight upon landing,” the official added.
