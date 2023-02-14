Air India orders 470 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing, first arrivals expected in late 2023

The first of the new aircraft will arrive in late 2023 while most of the others will come in from mid-2025 onwards, the airline said.

In an ambitious turnaround plan, Air India on Tuesday placed a record order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, the largest single purchase order in history aimed at expanding the Tata Group-owned airline’s operations.

"The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," the airline said in a statement.

"In the interim, Air India has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion," it said.

The first of the new aircraft will arrive in late 2023 while most of the others will come in from mid-2025 onwards, the airline said.

Although the price of either deal was not disclosed, it is estimated to be in billions of dollars.

Also read:

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline is on a large transformation journey across safety, customer service, technology, engineering, network and human resources.

"This order is an important step in realising Air India's ambition, articulated in its Vihaan.AI transformation programme, to offer a world-class proposition serving global travellers with an Indian heart. These new aircraft will modernise the airline's fleet and onboard product, and dramatically expand its global network," he said.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the order was not just the largest order ever made by an Indian airline, it is one of the largest single aircraft orders by any airline, anywhere, ever, and testifies to India's unique combination of extraordinary scale and growth opportunity.

He also said that Air India has secured a number of options and purchase rights. “These give us the option, but not the obligation, to take additional aircraft at already-negotiated production slots and/or prices so that we can nimbly accommodate further growth and manage risk.”

Attending the Air India-Airbus deal virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a "landmark deal" that also reflected the deepening ties between India and France.

French President Emanuel Macron said Air India's deal with Airbus for the acquisition of 250 aircraft was one of the milestones of the in-depth strategic and friendly partnership between India and France.

"This achievement shows that Airbus and its partners, including Safran, are fully committed to develop new areas of cooperation with India and we have achieved so much with India in a wide range of sectors from space to cyber, from defence to culture, from health to energy transition," he said.

Commenting on the Air India-Boeing deal, the White House quoted US President Joe Biden as stating that the purchase reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership and would support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states.

“This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens,” Biden said.

In a phone conversation, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing.

Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

“Refreshing our fleet and positioning ourselves for growth is a key part of Vihaan.AI. And with this historic order, today will be remembered as a major milestone in the long, proud history of Air India, and in the journey of restoring this airline to greatness,” Wilson said.

After acquiring the hugely debt-ridden Air India from the government of India in January 2022, Tata had in November 2022 announced plans to merge it with Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. This would establish Air India as India's largest international carrier and the second largest after Indigo in the domestic market.