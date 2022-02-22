Air India operates flight to Ukraine; to bring back Indians amid rising tensions

Air India on Tuesday operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to Ukraine to bring back Indians amid rising tensions in the eastern European country.

The aircraft, which has more than 250 seats, is expected to return to the national capital at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, according to an airline official.

The flight AI 1947 took off from the Delhi airport at around 7.30 am and landed at Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 3 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), according to flight-tracking websites.

Also Read:

In recent weeks, tensions have been escalating between Ukraine and Russia, and on Monday, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv again asked Indian students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions. Air India, on February 19, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said it has no plans to operate flights to Ukraine. "At this time, we are not planning flights to Ukraine because of aircraft limitations and other reasons," he told PTI.

Also Read: Jet Airways picks former SriLankan Airways chief Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO

On February 17, the civil aviation ministry asked Indian carriers to look at the possibility of operating flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand.

Besides, the ministry had removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and the eastern European nation under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate the travel of Indians from that country.