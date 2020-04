National carrier Air India has opened booking for select domestic flights for travel with effect from May 4, a day after the lockdown lifts. Air India has also opened booking for select International flights for travel with effect from June 1.

Recently many airlines had accepted booking for domestic flights from April 15 onwards, when the lockdown was initially supposed to have ended.

When the lockdown ended, most airlines said they will provide a credit shell equivalent to the booking amount to the affected passengers for use up to one year.

Following a public outcry, the Civil Aviation Ministry stepped in and directed airlines to provide full refund to passengers who have booked air tickets during March 25 and April 14 for travel between April 15 and May 3.