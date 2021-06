The divestment process of Air India Limited, a government-owned enterprise, will go through in 2021, Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

"We are on track to complete Air India divestment in 2021," Puri said in a meeting with private airport operators in the company. The meeting was held to discuss the issues of vaccination and Air India's divestment plans.

Puri said we agreed for a three-month additional time on demand by interested bidders, they are currently going through the carrier's books.

The government's FY22 strategic divestment plans were slowed down due to the second wave of COVID-19.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the due diligence process for Air India and BPCL divestment was delayed by a few months and a three months additional time was sought.