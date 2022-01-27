Air India officially handed over to Tata Group; N Chandrasekaran says 'happy to have it back'

The Central government on Thursday officially handed over Air India to Tata Group. The transaction covers three entities – Air India, Air India Express and AI SATS.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan said the group is very happy to have Air India back in its fold.

“We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India, to our Group, and look forward to working together," he said.

Ratan Tata also expressed his thankful recognition to the government and its various departments for the successful completion of this important transaction, a company release said.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that Air India has been handed over to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, which is the successful bidder. "Now, the new owners (of the airline) are Talace," Pandey noted.

The group also said it philosophically agrees with "the Prime Minister's vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting 'Ease of Living' for citizens".

Following the official handover, Air India said it's looking forward to a shared mission of serving the nation.

"#FlyAI: A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence. Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation. Welcome Aboard.

@TataCompanies," the airlines tweeted.

#FlyAI: A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence.Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation.Welcome Aboard. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/iCVh5ewI7q— Air India (@airindiain) January 27, 2022

For all the latest updates. Click here