Air India offers voluntary retirement to non-flying staff, nearly 2,100 employees eligible to avail VRS

Air India has offered a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to its non-flying staff. Here is a look at details

Tata Group-owned Air India on March 17 offered a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to its non-flying staff, sources told CNBC-TV18. The offer, the second such since the takeover of the loss-making airline by the Tata Group in January 2022, will be open till April 30.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Air India , in an internal communication, said, "Following last year's provision of Voluntary Retirement of permanent cabin crew, clerical and unskilled staff aged over 40, many of us have asked whether there will be another round, and whether it would be extended to other staff categories. Today, we're launching a second phase of voluntary retirement."

The latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline.

Clerical and unskilled categories of employees who have completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at Air India will also be eligible to opt for VRS. This excludes pilots, cabin crew and security staff.

According to a PTI report, about 2,100 employees meet the criteria to avail themselves of the latest voluntary retirement offer. Air India’s current workforce stands at about 11,000, which includes flying and non-flying staff.

A communication sent out to staff by Chief Human Resources Suresh Dutt Tripathi, seen by CNBC-TV18, said, "The employees who apply for voluntary retirement from 17th March 2023 to 30th April 2023 will also be provided with an ex-gratia amount as a one-time benefit…Eligible employees who apply up to 31st March 2023 will receive Rs 1 lakh over and above the ex-gratia amount," it added.

Following Air India’s first phase of VRS in June 2022 floated by the carrier's new management, PTI said about 4,200 employees were eligible, of whom 1,500 opted for the scheme in July last year. This was reportedly part of the Tata group's cost-saving measures and a strategy to infuse fresh energy by hiring new talent across operations.