Air India offers fee waiver option to fliers amid G20 Summit travel restrictions in Delhi

As Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10, 2023, Air India on Tuesday (September 5) made a thoughtful gesture to ease the travel concerns of its passengers during the period of traffic restrictions in the national capital. There will be traffic restrictions from September 7-11.

In an important announcement, Air India revealed that passengers holding confirmed tickets for flights to or from Delhi within the specified G20 Summit dates will be offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges if they wish to change their travel date or flight.

Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to…

— Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023

This initiative aims to accommodate passengers who may face scheduling conflicts or wish to avoid potential travel disruptions associated with the summit.

Also Read: Air India plans to send pilots abroad for simulator training after DGCA action

Under this waiver, passengers can reschedule their flights without incurring additional charges, except for any fare difference if applicable for the rescheduled flight.

For passengers seeking more information or assistance related to this initiative, Air India has provided its contact numbers: 0091242641407 and 00912026231407.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the G20 Summit.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.