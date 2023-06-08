Air India offers a full refund to AI173 stranded passengers in Russia

Tata group-owned airline has also apologised to all 216 passengers on its flight and agreed to offer them travel vouchers for their future travel.

Tata Group’s Air India will give a full refund to the passengers of Delhi San-Francisco nonstop flight which was diverted to Russia's Magadan on Tuesday following a technical glitch in one of its engines.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, bound for San Francisco from New Delhi, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, made an emergency landing at Magadan Airport. The passengers and crew were then put up in makeshift accommodations in the remote Russian town.

Rajesh Dogra, Air India's chief customer experience and ground handling officer, in a statement said, “Please allow me to sincerely apologise, on behalf of Air India, for the extended delay in bringing you to San Francisco. Your safety was the highest priority throughout. As such, we will fully refund the fare of your journey and, in addition, provide you a voucher for future travel in Air India. Although we cannot change the past, I trust this gesture conveys our sincere regrets for the disruption and inconvenience."

“While the facilities in Magadan, a small city, may not have met the standard we would normally aim to provide, we are grateful for your tolerance and understanding that our local agents and crew did their best under the circumstances,” he added.

Dogra said Air India tried to send an alternate aircraft at the “earliest possible given the need to obtain insurance and flight plan approvals, but clearly, the duration of delay was long and the experience was not what we aspire for,”

Air India 173 had taken off from Delhi on June 6 at 4.05 am and had made a precautionary landing in Magadan at 2.10 pm. Then after a nearly 39-hour-wait, the alternate aircraft took those stranded there to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at 5 am (IST) on June 8.

The aircraft arrived in SFO at 12.37 pm IST. The ferry flight took engineers, crew and material to repair the engine of the aircraft stuck in Magadan and bring it back to New Delhi.