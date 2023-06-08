CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Air India offers a full refund to AI173 stranded passengers in Russia

Air India offers a full refund to AI173 stranded passengers in Russia
By Dhananjay Khatri  Jun 8, 2023 4:05:59 PM IST (Updated)

Tata group-owned airline has also apologised to all 216 passengers on its flight and agreed to offer them travel vouchers for their future travel.

Tata Group’s Air India will give a full refund to the passengers of Delhi San-Francisco nonstop flight which was diverted to Russia's Magadan on Tuesday following a technical glitch in one of its engines.

The airline has also apologised to all 216 passengers on its flight and agreed to offer them travel vouchers for their future travel.
The Boeing 777 aircraft, bound for San Francisco from New Delhi, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, made an emergency landing at Magadan Airport. The passengers and crew were then put up in makeshift accommodations in the remote Russian town.
