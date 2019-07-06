Air India moves quickly on 2nd sale bid, chairman calls unions' meet on July 8

Acting quickly on the government's second attempt to sell the financially-crippled national carrier Air India, its chief Ashwani Lohani has called a meeting of all the 13 unions Monday to discuss the terms of privatisation, according to sources.

The Narendra Modi government in its first term had also attempted to exit from the airline business but failed to get a buyer, forcing it to defer the plans.

"The government has directed the Air India chairman and managing director to meet all trade unions and discuss the privatization move," a source close to the development told PTI Friday night.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitaharaman while presenting the budget said, "in view of the current macroeconomic parameters, the government would not only re-initiate the process of strategic disinvestment of Air India, but would also offer more central enterprises for strategic participation by the private sector."

Lohani along with AI board members are expected to meet all the 13 unions Monday, the source added.

Aircraft Engineers Association, Air India Cabin Crew Association, Air India Engineers Association, Aviation Industry Employees Guild, All-India Service Engineers Association and United Air India Officers Association.

The meeting assumes significance considering that a number of unions among these 13 have in the past vehemently opposed the sale of the airline.

Significantly, the government has earmarked a royal outlay of Rs 1 lakh for Air India for the current fiscal as it expects to sell the airline this time around.

to sell the Maharaja claiming that privatization is not a remedy pointing to the way Kingfisher and Jet Airways went belly up.

denationalisation alone can't bring profitability and efficiency in the airline business," a union leader had said.