Air India moves quickly on 2nd sale bid, chairman calls unions' meet on July 8
Updated : July 06, 2019 01:11 PM IST
The government on Friday reiterated its intent to exit Air India with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the government will go ahead with privatisation of the flag carrier
The meeting assumes significance considering that a number of unions among these 13 have in the past vehemently opposed the sale of the airline.
