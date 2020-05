Need to travel urgently abroad? Air India is likely to come to your rescue. The Indian national carrier may soon open special flights for sale for those who need to travel abroad and fall under the approved category, senior officials told CNBC-TV18.

The details are being finalised and the process is expected to be slightly delayed as some countries have mandated that the operating crew must be tested for COVID-19 and should have certificates showing that they have tested negative for COVID-19. Also, the guidelines from the ministry of home affairs also allow only those staff and crew to operate these flights and ships who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Air India has been appointed as the designated agency for receiving applications, issuing tickets, and handling flight-related activities about special flights.

"In accordance with Annexure B, Para 2 (i) of the MHA SOP vide order No 40-3/2020-DM-I (A) dated 5 May 2020, MoCA appoints Air India as the designated agency for receiving applications, issuing tickets and handling flight-related activities in line with the said MHA SOP," the civil aviation ministry wrote on Twitter.

As per the ministry of Home affairs, only those people will be allowed to go abroad who are citizens of that country, or who hold visa of at least one-year duration of that country, or green card or OCI cardholder. In case of death of a family member or medical emergency, Indian nationals holding six months visa can also be allowed

"Persons who are eligible to fly out of India as per Order No 40-3/2020-DM-I (A) issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated 5th May 2020 may please check flight details and other mandatory requirements at the Air India website. The details are likely to be uploaded soon," the ministry of civil aviation also wrote on Twitter.

It is important to note that the government has decided that Air India will operate 64 flights to bring back nearly 15,000 Indians stranded abroad from 13 countries. These flights will take back the people who fall under the category approved by the ministry of home affairs.

International Passenger flights have been suspended since March 23 and domestic passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. So far, no decision has been taken to resume flights in India.

With the first case reported on Jan 30, the total reported COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 49,391.

As lakhs of people want to return to India or travel abroad, the website of civil aviation ministry had also crashed a few hours ago.