Countdown

In association with
#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Air India may finally have a buyer(s). Hint: Ultra complex sale document

Updated : January 28, 2020 09:36 AM IST

Any information document should leave a reader in a better position on understanding the quality of the business and the intricacies. But the Air India preliminary information memorandum (PIM) on disinvestment is not such a document.
Air India may finally have a buyer(s). Hint: Ultra complex sale document
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Have a plan to add 1,000-1,200 beds over next 3-4 years, says Ashutosh Raghuvanshi of Fortis Healthcare

Have a plan to add 1,000-1,200 beds over next 3-4 years, says Ashutosh Raghuvanshi of Fortis Healthcare

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 1% lower on Coronavirus fears; metal, bank stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 1% lower on Coronavirus fears; metal, bank stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement