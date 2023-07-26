Air India may also change colours, with Vistara's purple being added to Air India's red and white. Tata announced the merger of Air India and Vistara in November 2022. Adman Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup is set to lead the rebranding.

The Tata Group has started the process of revamping the national carrier Air India after taking it over in January last year. Tata announced the merger of Air India and Vistara in November 2022 with the objective of strengthening the airline. In the process of rebranding Air India, it is carrying out a series of changes — and the iconic Maharaja mascot of Air India is also set to be replaced.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the Maharaja may take a back seat. However, Air India will continue to use the image of Maharaja in its airport lounges and premium classes.

The merger also includes changing the brand colours with red, white and purple. While red and white have been Air India’s colours, the new purple will be a representation of Vistara, as per the report, citing people familiar with the matter. Adman Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup has been appointed for the advertising and marketing campaign of the new brand, which is expected to be unveiled in August, the report added.

In December 2022, the Tata Group had hired London-based brand and design consultancy company Futurebrands to carry out the rebranding for Air India.

As India’s largest international carrier gets a makeover, here’s a look at the journey of Air India through the years.

Introduction of Tata Airlines

On October 15, 1932, JRD Tata received a commercial pilot’s licence and founded India’s first airline, Tata Airlines. It played a significant role in connecting various parts of the country and even promoting trade and tourism.

First flight to London

Air India introduced a regular service from Bombay to London in June 1948. Regular flights to Nairobi were started in 1950.

Tata Airlines to Air India

In 1946, the Tata Airlines was converted to a public entity after World War II and then renamed to Air India. This was the time when the Maharajah mascot of Air India was introduced. Seven years later, in 1953, the Government of India nationalised the airline industry and created two entities — Indian Airlines andMAir-India International. In August same year, the domestic business of Air India was transferred to Indian Airlines.

Tata Sons bids for Air India

In 2002, Tata Sons joined the bidding process along with Singapore Airlines to acquire a 40 percent stake in Air India. However, the acquisition abruptly ended after Singapore Airline backed out from the deal.

Privatisation of Air India

Between 2007 and 2012, the UPA government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh first allowed merger of Air India with Indian Airlines and later allowed a restructuring plan as the national carrier had suffered a loss of Rs 20,000 crore and debt of over Rs 40,000 crore by then.

Privatisation under the NDA government

In 2018, the government under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership started the process to divest 76 percent stake in Air India, but no bid was received. In 2020, the government started the process to sell the entire 100 percent stake in the national carrier.

Acquisition by Tata Sons

Tata Sons was declared the winning bidder for Air India in October 2021. Tata Sons had placed a bit of Rs 1,80,000 crore. The airline was finally taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022.