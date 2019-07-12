Aviation
Air India losing Rs 13 lakh each day on Pakistan air space closure: Civil aviation minister Puri
Updated : July 12, 2019 07:13 AM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that airspace restriction had resulted in additional operating cost of about Rs 13 lakhs per day.
For its affiliate Air India Express, the daily loss is pegged at Rs 22 lakhs due to re-routing of flights.
