Air India London-bound flight returns to Mumbai due to engine failure

An Air India AI-131 flight, en route from Mumbai to London, had to make an unexpected return to Mumbai on Friday (August 4) due to a suspected technical glitch in its left engine. The aircraft executed a safe precautionary landing, and all passengers and crew members are reported to be safe.

Air India is actively addressing these concerns, and arrangements are underway to fly the passengers to their destinations as soon as possible. The aircraft involved in the incident is currently undergoing thorough checks to ensure its safety and reliability for future flights.

Just hours before this incident, a Delhi-bound Indigo flight also made an emergency landing in Patna after experiencing engine issues shortly after takeoff. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the 181 passengers and eight crew members on board.

Air India has been facing technical challenges with its crafts recently.

Earlier this month, an Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah also made a precautionary landing due to a suspected burning smell reported by a passenger after takeoff from Cochin International Airport.