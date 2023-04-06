Air India lists achievements 14 months after Tatas took over

Air India has concluded the first phase of its transformation plan under the Vihaan.AI mission that was launched last September. The airline has listed its achievements in the last seven months across the board and what it aims to achieve in the second phase of the plan.

It’s been 14 months since the Tatas took over Air India from the government and seven months since Air India under the new owners unveiled the Vihaan.AI plan.

The first phase of this transformation plan was focussed on addressing legacy issues and laying the foundation for future growth. Hence, this phase had the airline taking landmark decisions and announcing big investments.

Expansion

The most significant was the 470 aircraft order that was announced in February. The airline has taken 36 aircraft on lease and has brought all grounded planes back in service. It has also added 6 new international routes and increased frequency on 24 routes. Air India says it also on-boarded 3,800 new employees across crew and other functions to support its expansion efforts.

Improving customer experience

In a bid to improve customer experience, the airline is investing $400 million in refurbishing its fleet and restored the in-flight entertainment systems. It has revamped food menu on its international and domestic flights. The airline recently launched premium economy cabins on select long haul flights giving customers to fly in comfort without straining their budget.

Focus on digitisation

Air India is also prioritising digitisation for which it is investing $200 million. This money will be used for upgrading the website and having world-class rostering among other initiatives.

What’s next?

The airline is now moving to the second phase which it calls the ‘Take-off’ chapter. This phase will focus on building the right platforms and progress faster based on the momentum that has been established in the first phase. The second phase is also likely to see all four airlines coming under one umbrella and developing a world-class training training academy.

