Air India likely to transfer B747 used for VVIP flights to Alliance Air
Updated : January 17, 2020 10:13 PM IST
When the government offered 74 percent stake in Air India in early 2017, these aircraft were retained in the fleet of Air India.
The government plans to sell its 100 percent stake in the national carrier in the second attempt as compared to 74 percent stake on offer in the earlier attempt.
As per the current FDI norms and Aircraft Act, foreign airlines are allowed to own up to 49 percent stake in Air India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more