Air India launches Upgrade+ to simplify purchased cabin upgrades

Air India has launched a new feature, Upgrade+ to simplify purchased cabin upgrades for the passengers travelling by the airline. Air India guests can opt for upgrades to premium cabins 72 to 12 hours before the scheduled time of the flight.

The Tata-owned airline ’s guests can purchase cabin upgrades at the airline’s airport counters at the time of checking in.

However, fare conditions, cancellation, rebooking fees, and accrual of Flying Returns points would not be included in the Upgrade+ and instead be based on the original booking of the passenger.

With Upgrade+, passengers will also be treated to a selection of gourmet food and beverages, increased baggage allowance, priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling.

The airline has also stated that only selected flights may be eligible for an upgrade through this newly launched facility for passengers.

