Air India, KSU Aviation partner up to bring eco-friendly TaxiBots to Indian airports

Air India on Thursday annouched its partnership with KSU Aviation to launch TaxiBot operations at Delhi and Bengaluru airports for its Airbus A320 Family of aircraft. The initiative is aligned with Air India’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing sustainability, it said in a statement.

The adoption of TaxiBots is expected to save 15,000 tonnes in fuel consumption over three years, and curb carbon emissions, noise levels, as well as costs for airlines.

TaxiBots are semi-robotic equipment that are attached to the aircraft and act as an extension of the aircraft’s nose landing gear.

They are used to tow aircraft from the airport terminal gate to the taxi-out point and to tow aircraft from the terminal gate after landing (taxi-in phase) without utilising the aircraft’s engines, thus saving jet fuel.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said, “The deployment of TaxiBots is one more example of our commitment to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. This collaboration with KSU will allow us to better assess the capabilities of TaxiBots, and potentially lead to greater deployment across Air India’s subsidiaries and other airports.”

Air India has been investing in efficiency measures to adopt sustainability as part of its regular fleet operations, including inducting new aircraft, better procedures and driving operations with deployment of innovative technology.

Last year, the Air India group entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Indian Institute of Petroleum to collaborate on the research, development, and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).