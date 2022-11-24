English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeaviation Newsair india issues new grooming guidelines for cabin crew 15254831.htm

    Colour grey hair, no religious threads and other don’ts: What Air India's new grooming guidelines say

    Colour grey hair, no religious threads and other don’ts: What Air India's new grooming guidelines say

    Colour grey hair, no religious threads and other don’ts: What Air India's new grooming guidelines say
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 4:43 PM IST (Updated)

    The guidelines are part of Tata’s campaign to upgrade Air India’s status in the aviation market. The company is working on upgrading its fleet as well as improving service levels.

    Air India has issued new guidelines on grooming for its flight crew. In an effort to improve the company’s image, the Tata-owned airline has asked its crew to adhere to new guidelines which include dying grey hair, shaving hair when suffering from male pattern baldness or balding patches, and not wearing black and religious threads on the wrist, neck and ankle.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

    Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The guidelines are part of Tata’s campaign to upgrade Air India’s status in the aviation market. The company is working on upgrading its fleet as well as improving service levels. Tata hopes to increase its market share to 30 percent in domestic and international routes over the next five years. The airline currently has a 10 percent domestic and 12 percent international route market share in India.


    Apart from asking the male crew to shave, the airline has said that the crew cut is no longer permitted. The new guidelines also asked male crew members to shave and apply hair gel daily.

    Also Read: Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

    Along with religious threads, crew members have also been asked to not wear religious rings with coloured stones and pearls. Other jewellery like nose-pins, neck jewellery and thumb rings are also not allowed. The airline has asked its crew to keep jewellery to a minimum to reduce flight delays.

    The female crew also has been asked to wear full-make up, including eyeshadow, lipstick, and nail paint, in accordance with the airline shade card. The female crew has also been asked to match their nail paint with their lipstick. Those whose nails are short are asked to wear nude nail paint that matches their skin tone.

    Under the new guidelines, when wearing sarees, the female crew is only allowed to show an inch of midriff with skin tone matching stockings. These stockings need to be worn even when wearing an Indo-western uniform as well.

    Also Read: Domestic air passenger traffic up 27% in October but IndiGo sees a dip in market share
    The airline has asked the crew to implement the whole host of changes immediately even as some crew feel like the guidelines are too strict. Others think that it is necessary to improve the image of the airline.
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Air IndiaTata Group

    Previous Article

    Tata's aviation empire | Air India-Vistara merger announcement likely

    Next Article

    Jet Airways’ staff association warns airline of legal action over non-payment of PF and gratuity

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng