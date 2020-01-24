Air India, IndiGo waive cancellation fee on China flights till February 24
Updated : January 24, 2020 08:20 PM IST
In India, passengers arriving from China are being screened before they go towards the immigration area.
Airlines have been asked to guide the passengers to fill up self-reporting forms before disembarking the aircraft so that the information can be assessed by concerned officials on arrival.
The outbreak of the virus comes when millions of Chinese travel to their hometowns and overseas to celebrate Lunar New Year, which is also called by many as the world’s biggest annual mass migration.
