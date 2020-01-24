Air India, IndiGo waive cancellation fee on China flights till February 24

Air India and IndiGo have waived charges for any change or cancellation on tickets booked to or from China for travel till February 24 in the light of concerns following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The airlines have clarified that the waiver will it be on penalty charges and any fare difference will be additional.

"#FlyAI : In view of #coronovirusoutbreak Reissue/ No-Show/Cancellation and Refund charges for all International tickets for Travel to/from China effective 24.01.2020 to 24.02.2020 is waived off. Waiver is ONLY on the penalty charges. Any fare difference will be additional," Air India said in a tweet.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #CoronavirusOutbreak, we're offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from #China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020, fare difference if any will be applicable. For assistance contact us on Twitter/Facebook," IndiGo said in a tweet.

Several countries across the world have increased screening of passengers arriving from China to detect patients suffering from this virus. In India, passengers arriving from China are being screened before they go towards the immigration area. The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

This week, the government expanded screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong to seven airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin on account of threat of a new respiratory coronavirus. The screening was earlier being done at the airports of Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In order to facilitate early detection of patients suffering from this virus in the flights coming from China and Hong Kong, the civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to make in-flight announcements requesting passengers who have travelled to Wuhan City in the last 14 days and who are suffering from fever and cough to self-declare at port of arrival or to State Health Authorities.

Airlines have been asked to guide the passengers to fill up self-reporting forms before disembarking the aircraft so that the information can be assessed by concerned officials on arrival.

Travellers who start suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath within 28 days of arrival in India should also visit the nearest hospital and report to health authorities, the government has said.

The outbreak of the virus comes when millions of Chinese travel to their hometowns and overseas to celebrate Lunar New Year, which is also called by many as the world’s biggest annual mass migration.