Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 24
Asian stocks steady as caution on China virus continues
Oil prices fall 2% as spectre of China virus threatens fuel demand
Rupee opens lower at 71.33 per US dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

Air India, IndiGo waive cancellation fee on China flights till February 24

Updated : January 24, 2020 08:20 PM IST

In India, passengers arriving from China are being screened before they go towards the immigration area.
Airlines have been asked to guide the passengers to fill up self-reporting forms before disembarking the aircraft so that the information can be assessed by concerned officials on arrival.
The outbreak of the virus comes when millions of Chinese travel to their hometowns and overseas to celebrate Lunar New Year, which is also called by many as the world’s biggest annual mass migration.
Air India, IndiGo waive cancellation fee on China flights till February 24
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Income-Tax Dept raids on Lalit Hotels led to Rs 1,000-crore black foreign assets, says CBDT

Income-Tax Dept raids on Lalit Hotels led to Rs 1,000-crore black foreign assets, says CBDT

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV