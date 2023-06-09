CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAir India, IndiGo elected to IATA Board of Governors, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to be chair in 2024

Air India, IndiGo elected to IATA Board of Governors, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to be chair in 2024

Air India, IndiGo elected to IATA Board of Governors, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to be chair in 2024
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Jun 9, 2023 1:44:24 PM IST (Published)

Air India has been elected to the IATA Board of Governors. The Tata Sons-owned airline and IndiGo's representation on the board reflects on India's increased influence on the global aviation map.

Tata Sons-owned Air India was elected to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors at the IATA AGM held in Istanbul earlier this week. Air India’s inclusion to the board after a gap of several years is being considered a big achievement for the Indian aviation industry.

In another big development, IATA also announced that Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, will serve as Chair of the IATA BoG from June 2024, succeeding Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of Rwandair.
The IATA board now has Indian representation not just from Air India but also IndiGo. Following this, the board will get insights and suggestions from the Indian market perspective. Experts also hailed the development, saying India is one of the largest aviation markets and thus having representation from Indian airlines is important.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X