Air India, IndiGo elected to IATA Board of Governors, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to be chair in 2024

Air India has been elected to the IATA Board of Governors. The Tata Sons-owned airline and IndiGo's representation on the board reflects on India's increased influence on the global aviation map.

Tata Sons-owned Air India was elected to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors at the IATA AGM held in Istanbul earlier this week. Air India’s inclusion to the board after a gap of several years is being considered a big achievement for the Indian aviation industry.

In another big development, IATA also announced that Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, will serve as Chair of the IATA BoG from June 2024, succeeding Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of Rwandair.