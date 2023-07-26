Air India to increase cargo capacity by 300% in next 5 years: CEO Campbell Wilson

1 Min Read
CEO Wilson also assured that the belly capacity of the Air India fleet will grow significantly over the next few years with the addition of new wide-body aircrafts in later months of 2023.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday said that the airline sees a huge potential in the air cargo industry and is therefore eyeing 300 percent growth to 2 million tonnes in its cargo capacity in the next five years. He added that the airline's cargo division is implementing a series of measures to strengthen its market presence.
"We see a huge potential in the air cargo industry," he said, "Our cargo division is implementing a series of strategic measures aimed at fostering growth and strengthening our market presence.
"Most aircraft on firm order set to arrive from 2025," he said.
Air India orders comprise 34 A350-1000 aircraft, six A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and 10 Boeing 777X wide-body aircraft.
First Published: Jul 26, 2023 6:04 PM IST
