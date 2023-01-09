The new rule requires airlines to report 'any incidents of unruly passengers, passenger rage, or passenger misconduct to the aviation watchdog within 12 hours of the aircraft landing.' This step follows two episodes of passenger misconduct on a New Delhi-Paris Air India flight on December 6, 2022, separate from the misdirected urinating incident in an earlier AI flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Monday, January 9, that it has issued regulations requiring airlines to report any incidents of unruly passengers, passenger rage, or passenger misconduct to the aviation watchdog within 12 hours of the aircraft landing. "It is important to mention here that DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI on Handling of Unruly Passenger and Cabin Safety Circular 02 of 2010 on Unruly Passengers/Passenger Rage/Passenger Misconduct incidents reporting procedure," it said in a statement.

Additionally, the concerned airline must report the incident to the internal committee, which will consist of three members — a retired district and session judge as chairman, a member who represents a different scheduled airline, and a representative from a passengers’ association or consumer association or a retired officer of Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum.

The internal committee will determine, within 30 days, the duration of the unruly passenger's flight ban, which may range from a one-day suspension to a permanent one. The relevant airline may forbid such a disruptive passenger from flying for a period not exceeding 30 days while the decision by the internal committee is ongoing.

Following the internal committee's judgment, the airline must keep a database of all such disruptive passengers and report it to the DGCA, which is the custodian for maintaining the ‘No-Fly List.’ It should be highlighted that the internal committee of the concerned airline is the only one with the authority to decide how long a disruptive passenger may be placed on the No-Fly List.

The decisions were made in response to two episodes of passenger misconduct on Air India flight AI-142 on December 6, 2022, connecting Paris and New Delhi, which were brought to the attention of the DGCA.

In one incident, a passenger was found smoking in the lavatory while inebriated and paying no attention to the staff. Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to lavatory, DGCA informed.

It was stated that Air India did not disclose the occurrence until the DGCA requested the incident report from them on January 5, 2023.

"After perusal of the reply submitted by Air India through (an) email dated 06.01.2023, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed," it said.

Additionally, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager of M/s Air India in light of this, asking them to explain why no enforcement action should be taken against them for failing to uphold regulatory requirements.