 Air India imposes four months ban on Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on woman onboard

Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police on January 6, 2023 in connection with a case of urinating on a woman onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26. He was arrested from Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru. Delhi police said that Bengaluru City crime branch assisted in Mishra's arrest. On January 7, he was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Air India on Thursday imposed a flying-ban for four months on Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a female co passenger onboard, airline sources said.

Based on the woman passenger’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Aircraft Rules.

On Friday, Mishra denied the claims before the Delhi court, he also claimed that the woman had urinated on herself due to incontinence or lack of bladder control, a problem most "Kathak dancers" have, he alleges, a remark that drew strong condemnation from classical dancers.

"There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him," Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta appearing for Mishra claimed, as per PTI reports. Women, in fact, do not have prostates.

Mishra's lawyer has also claimed that the complainant's seat was "blocked" and that it was impossible for Mishra to have reached there.

"Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," Mishra's defence advocate told the court.

Earlier, Mishra's father also denied the allegation saying that the charges against his son are "completely false".

"This is completely a false case. My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hrs. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by crew & then slept. From what I understand,he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up," ANI News Agency quoted Mishra as saying.

He further claimed that his son cannot do such a thing, and that the victim might have been upset because some of her demands were not met.

"I don't think he would do it. She (the victim) is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. He (the accused, his son) is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter."

"She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made. Don't know what happened next. Must've demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something," Mishra's father said.

Mishra served as the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. His company, Wells Fargo said that it had terminated the employee and was cooperating with local law enforcement, after allegations of misbehaviour onboard an Air India flight came to fore.