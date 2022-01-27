Air India handover highlights: It's official; N Chandra-led Tata Group takes charge of Maharaja

Air India handover LIVE Updates: It is official that Air India belongs to Tata Group now with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government announcing the completion of the divestment process of the erstwhile government owned airlines, popularly called as 'Maharaja'. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday arrived at the Air India House in Delhi to complete the formal handover process. After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company for Rs 18,000 crore. Here are the live updates from the Air India handover process to the Tata Group today
'Welcome back!', says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to Air India employees
Message from our Chairman N. Chandrasekaran welcoming @airindiain back. #AirIndiaOnboard #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/5AmQRMTXWL— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) January 27, 2022
DIPAM secretary: The government has infused over Rs 1 lakh crore into Air India; this was all taxpayers' money. We have actually discussed with the Tatas that Air India represents india in many ways; it is an important oroganisation and needs to be nurtured with regards to service connectivity and capital infusion.
DIPAM secretary: We need to have institutional capacity and learning for strategic sales. There has been a fair amount of inter-ministerial learning through the Air India deal. We need to take private advisers' recommendations for complex transactions with the bidders' interests at the centre. One can’t have a one-size-fits-all approach with respect to employee issues in privatisation deals. Employment and growth potential is better discovered after privatisation. Employees' interests will be served with sustainable organisations.
DIPAM secretary: The matter is squarely with the new acquirer. There are no conditions attached.
DIPAM secretary on Air India deal: At this moment, while settling such a complex transaction, we can’t give a timeline for the monetisation of non-core assets.
DIPAM secretary on Air India deal: A plan to monetise Air India's non-core assets will be prepared; certain monetisation will take place after AIHL gets the land--the SPV will take care of this.
DIPAM secretary on AIr India deal: The final balance sheet has been prepared with non-core assets to be moved; broadly, the debt to be taken over by the special purpose vehicle has been repaid by the holding company. Around Rs 15,300 crore of debt, which was to be retained, is being retained.
Largely the Air India debt has been settled on supplementary funds: DIPAM secretary
This includes the government guarantees, non-convertible debentures and excess current liabilities with respect to oil companies and suppliers.
DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey 'relieved' as Air India transfer complete
"I feel very relieved today; it has been a roller coaster ride with legal challenges. I'm quite relieved that the deal stands closed. Devas was one of the legal challenges for the Air India deal. There is a peculiarity with respect to debt that must be retained,' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said exclusively to CNBC-TV18, adding, "The new Air India board has already met; 4 existing directors will continue on the board."
Air India signals optimism as it begins new chapter
#FlyAI: A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group.— Air India (@airindiain) January 27, 2022
Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence.
Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation.
Welcome Aboard. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/iCVh5ewI7q
The Tatas welcome Maharaja back home
Your arrival was much awaited, @airindiain. #AirIndiaOnBoard #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/OVJiI1eohU— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) January 27, 2022
Air India on Twitter: Air India Limited, Air India Express & AISATS (AI stake) have become part of the Tata Group today
#FlyAI : Air India Limited, Air India Express & AISATS (AI stake) have become part of the Tata Group today.— Air India (@airindiain) January 27, 2022
Senior Officials of @TataCompanies , @SecyDIPAM and @MoCA_GoI met at Airlines House New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HA4aEkVwWX
Statement: Tata Group onboards Air India
Formal handover by Government of India following all requisite approvals
The Tata Group today announced the completion of the transaction for the purchase of Air India from the Government of India. The Tata Group takes over management and control of the airline, starting today.
The transaction covers three entities – Air India, Air India Express and AI SATS. Air India is India’s flag carrier and premier full-service airline. Air India Express is a low-cost carrier. AI SATS provides a comprehensive suite of ground handling and cargo handling services.
On this occasion, Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. said – “We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India, to our Group, and look forward to working together.”
Mr. Ratan N. Tata joined Mr. N Chandrasekaran in expressing his thankful recognition to the Government of India and its various departments for the successful completion of this important transaction.
The Tata Group would like to acknowledge Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit, which made this historic transition possible. Our Prime Minister has in action demonstrated what his commitment to 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' means.
We philosophically agree with the Prime Minister's vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting 'Ease of Living' for citizens.
DIPAM secy says
-Air India takeover Formalities have been completed
-Air India disinvestment transaction closed, shares have been transferred to Tata group
-Consideration amount has been recieved
-New owners of Air India is the Tata group
-All the processes are complete
-Entire Rs 2700 crore received by govt, entire Rs 15,300 crore of debt which was to be serviced .. that has been accepted
-New board is doing a meeting now, we have handed over Air India to them
-As we speak, Tata group is the new owners
DIPAM Secretary: The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India successfully concluded today with transfer of 100% shares of Air India to M/s Talace Pvt Ltd along with management control. A new Board, led by the Strategic Partner, takes charge of Air India.
The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India successfully concluded today with transfer of 100% shares of Air India to M/s Talace Pvt Ltd along with management control. A new Board, led by the Strategic Partner, takes charge of Air India. pic.twitter.com/wd5ZcUFomI— Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) January 27, 2022
Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran says
-Totally delighted that the takeover process of Air India is complete
-We are very happy to have Air India back in the Tata group
-We look forward to working with everyone in creating a world-class airline
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia tweets: "It is indeed noteworthy that the disinvestment process of @airindiain has been brought to a successful conclusion in a time-bound manner. This proves the govt’s ability, and the resolve to carry out disinvestment effectively in non-strategic sectors in the future. Best wishes to the new owners. I am confident that the airline will bloom under their wings, and pave the way for a thriving & robust civil aviation industry in India."
Tatas to focus on improving Air India On-Time-Performance
The Tata Group, which is set to take over Air India today, will focus on improving the airlines' on-time performance, ANI quoted sources as saying.
History in making: Image of Tata Sons chairman N Chandra reaching Air India House in Delhi after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complete the formal handover of Air India to the conglomerate
#TataSons Chairman N Chandrasekaran at #AirIndia HQ Airlines House in Delhi#Tata #TataGroup @CNBCTV18Live pic.twitter.com/4SsUa9yX6e— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) January 27, 2022
CNBC-TV18 newsbreak confirmed | N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM Narendra Modi
Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/7yP8is5ehw— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 27, 2022
IMAGE: Aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal arrives ahead of the takeover
NEWS ALERT: Air India board members also arrive; Govt nominee directors VA Patwardhan, SK Mishra arrive at Airlines House
Tata Sons chairman N Chandra arrives at Air India House
ALERT: DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey arrives at Air India HQ Airlines House in Delhi
Also, former Aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola arrives at Airlines House in Delhi
Tata Group to also get Air India Express, Air India ATS
As a part of the deal, the Tata group will also be handed over Air India Express and a 50 percent stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS.
WATCH: The journey of Air India
Mohandas Pai writes: Finally, India is more important than Air India
The sale of Air India shows the government has finally realised it is the citizen’s right to run a business, writes Mohandas Pai in this op-ed. The government’s job is to ensure proper regulation, he had added.
Govt signed deal with Tata Sons in October last year; here's how much they agreed to pay
The government had on Oct 25 last year signed a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the strategic disinvestment of the national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.