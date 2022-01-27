Air India handover highlights: It's official; N Chandra-led Tata Group takes charge of Maharaja

DIPAM secy says

-Air India takeover Formalities have been completed

-Air India disinvestment transaction closed, shares have been transferred to Tata group

-Consideration amount has been recieved

-New owners of Air India is the Tata group

-All the processes are complete

-Entire Rs 2700 crore received by govt, entire Rs 15,300 crore of debt which was to be serviced .. that has been accepted

-New board is doing a meeting now, we have handed over Air India to them

-As we speak, Tata group is the new owners