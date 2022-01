Current Air India board likely to resign and new board will be constituted: CNBC-TV18

CNBCTV-18 has learnt that Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will meet PM Narendra Modi shortly formally before the handover. People in the know of the matter believe that the current Air India board will resign and a new board will be constituted. The buzz suggests that the Tatas are likely to appoint an expat from the global aviation industry as the new CEO.